Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 1,646,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

