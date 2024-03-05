Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE CFX opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$105.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.27.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

