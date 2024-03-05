Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.06.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.11. The firm has a market cap of C$104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold 426,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,656,884 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

