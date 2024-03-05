Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.65.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,143. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.11.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold a total of 426,074 shares of company stock worth $37,656,884 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

