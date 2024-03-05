Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Canadian National Railway worth $487,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 828,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170,910 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

