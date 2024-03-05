Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

