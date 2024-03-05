Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$65.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$66.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

