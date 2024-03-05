Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

CM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

