Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Cameco has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.