California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT Lowered to $52.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.09 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.