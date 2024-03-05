California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,384 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

