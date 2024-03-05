California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,946 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $296.43 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $298.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

