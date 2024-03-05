California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,791,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.