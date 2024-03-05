California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 1.18% of iRobot worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

