California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.30 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $313.70 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $314.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.77 and a 200-day moving average of $274.25. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.38.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

