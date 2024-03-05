California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.13 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.