Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 872.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trybe Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 41.0% in the third quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP now owns 270,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 78,786 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

