Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 20,848 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

