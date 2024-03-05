Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $859,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.