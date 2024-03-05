Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $573,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

