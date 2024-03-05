Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $730,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

