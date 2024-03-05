Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $705.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.