Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $303,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

