Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

