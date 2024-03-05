Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 892 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,482.43 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,444.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,444.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

