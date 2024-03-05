Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
