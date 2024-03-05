Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.