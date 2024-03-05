Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 331349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.