Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

BEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 34,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

