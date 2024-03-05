Brokerages Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TowneBank Price Performance
TOWN stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.