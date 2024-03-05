Brokerages Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TowneBank Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.