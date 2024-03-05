Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Price Target at $229.50

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIVPQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
