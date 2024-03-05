Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Price Target at $229.50

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVB Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIVPQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.