Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.72.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

