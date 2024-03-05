Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $24.22

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

Couchbase Trading Down 2.7 %

BASE opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Couchbase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.