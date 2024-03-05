Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $50.92 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

