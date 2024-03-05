Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,697. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
