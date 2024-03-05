Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
