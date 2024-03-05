Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

