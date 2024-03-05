Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.15.
About Brighthouse Financial
