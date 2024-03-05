Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 11,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.69.
