Brian Goff Sells 4,156 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Goff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $165,221.40.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 458,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

