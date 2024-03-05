BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRF

BRF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.95. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 954.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 533,254 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.