BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.27

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 579870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

BRF Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BRF

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in BRF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

