BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Get BRC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.