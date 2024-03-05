Bradley W. Barber Sells 9,615 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HEES traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,567. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

