Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,371 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 756,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,458. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

