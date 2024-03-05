Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 193,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

