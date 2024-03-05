BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $406.21 or 0.00628409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $60.74 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,541,281 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,541,418.4384106. The last known price of BNB is 423.52084767 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2081 active market(s) with $2,513,941,992.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

