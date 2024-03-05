BMO Capital Markets Increases Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $26.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

YMAB stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

