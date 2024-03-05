BMO Capital Markets Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $293.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.46. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

