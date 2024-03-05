Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $18.09 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 180.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.