Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 40,394 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.87.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.6 %

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

